An RPG missile was washed up Friday morning on the Zikim beach. Following the discovery, IDF and police forces were deployed to the location, and the missile was examined by professionals.

According to Channel 12 News, the IDF estimates that this is a weapon used by Hamas terrorists during the October 7th massacre, and that it was swept out in the sea until it reached the shore.

In November 2025, loaded Kalashnikov rifles and communication devices from Nukhba terrorists were found inside a preschool building in Kibbutz Be'eri.

Southern District police bomb disposal units were called to the scene, and after their inspection, it was confirmed that the weapons were used by Hamas terrorists during the deadly October 7th massacre.

They sappers safely neutralized the weapons and transferred the military equipment to the police for further handling.