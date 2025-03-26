IDF Chief of the General Staff, LTG Eyal Zamir on Tuesday visited the Haifa Naval Base along with the Commander in Chief of the Israeli Navy, VADM David Saar Salama, and additional commanders.

The Chief of the General Staff emphasized the importance of developing the Navy as a long-term strategic arm with both defensive and offensive capabilities.

"We must thwart threats at sea and ensure strong defense, while also leveraging the maritime domain to enhance security and strike our enemies across all relevant arenas," Zamir said during his visit.

Earlier this month, Zamir began his first day in office by meeting with soldiers and commanders positioned in Gaza. During his visit, Zamir met the soldiers and surprised their commanders as well - including Southern Command chief Yaron Finkelman - by announcing a surprise exercise.

Days later, he visited and conducted a situational assessment in the buffer zone in Syria, together with the Commanding Officer of the Northern Command, MG Ori Gordin, the Commanding Officer of the 210th Division, BG Yair Peli, and additional commanders.

In addition, during his visit to the buffer zone, Zamir ordered a surprise examination titled "Zodiac" to test the readiness of IDF forces to deal with infiltration scenarios into bases and outposts.

Eyal Zamir visits Israeli Navy IDF spokesperson

Eyal Zamir visits Israeli Navy IDF spokesperson