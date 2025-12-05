Defense Minister Israel Katz informed the IDF Chief of Staff that he is disqualifying the promotion recommendation for Col. (res.) German Giltman, one of the leaders of the protest group “Brothers in Arms.” The reason: his public call for refusal to serve. “Anyone who encourages refusal will not serve and will not be promoted in the IDF,” Katz declared.

Katz notified Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir that he will categorically block the decision to appoint and promote Col. (res.) Giltman.

“Anyone who preaches or encourages refusal will not serve in the IDF and will not be promoted to any position,” Katz said.

Last night, the IDF published its list of new appointments approved in a staffing discussion led by Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir. In that meeting, it was agreed that Col. (res.) German Giltman would be appointed commander of the Command Centers Directorate in the Ground Forces and promoted to the rank of Brigadier General.

At a “Brothers in Arms” press conference in March 2023, Giltman said: “I immigrated to Israel from Ukraine to live in a democratic country. I served until today, both in regular service and in the reserves, because of an unwritten contract with the state. I am not willing to serve in a place that is not a democracy. You are putting us in a dilemma.”