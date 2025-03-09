IDF Chief of Staff LTG Eyal Zamir visited and conducted a situational assessment in the buffer zone in Syria today (Sunday), together with the Commanding Officer of the Northern Command, MG Ori Gordin, the Commanding Officer of the 210th Division, BG Yair Peli, and additional commanders.

This morning, the IDF Comptroller began conducting inspections to assess readiness, discipline, and operational routine in the Northern Command.

In addition, after conducting an unexpected exercise in Gaza during a visit to the Strip, newly-appointed IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir ordered a surprise examination titled "Zodiac" to test the readiness of IDF forces to deal with infiltration scenarios into bases and outposts.

As part of the exercise, infiltration scenarios into the Ramat David base from several directions simultaneously, in a surprise format, will be simulated. The exercise is being managed by the Operations Directorate, in cooperation with the Urban Warfare Training Center and the IDF Comptroller.

The IDF stated that "during the exercise, there will be a significant movement of security forces and the Air Force, and the sounds of explosions will be heard in the area."

