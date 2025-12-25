Today (Thursday), IDF Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir instructed the IDF General Staff to exclusively use the name "War of Revival" in all official IDF contexts - including ceremonies, speeches, documents, and internal communications.

This directive follows the government's decision to approve the name change for the war, initiated by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The practical implication is that the IDF is officially parting ways with the name "Swords of Iron," which has been in use since the outbreak of hostilities in October 2023, and will adopt the term "War of Revival," which will replace it in all media channels and internal operations.

According to Zamir, "This policy is intended to ensure linguistic consistency and the implementation of the decision regarding the name of the war."