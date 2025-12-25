The Shin Bet and Israel Police announced on Thursday that they have arrested Vadim Kupreanov from Rishon Lezion on suspicion of committing security offenses at the direction of Iranian officials.

Kupreanov, a 40-year-old Israeli citizen, was arrested after he was identified as the suspect who was filming near the home of former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

Kupreanov allegedly acted on the direction of Iranian officials who instructed him to purchase a dashcam for the task.

During the investigation, it was discovered that Kupreanov conducted additional tasks, in which he filmed cities other than his city of residence and sent the footage in exchange for money.

Following the investigation, an indictment will be filed against him later in the day (Thursday) at the District Court in Lod.

Bennett commented: "Iran's efforts to harm me won't stop me in my life's mission."

Last week, former Prime Minister Bennett admitted that Iranian-linked hackers had infiltrated his Telegram account.

A statement on his behalf read: “The matter is being handled by the security authorities. Israel’s enemies will do everything they can to prevent me from becoming prime minister again. It will not help them. No one will stop me from acting and fighting for the State of Israel and the people of Israel. After further examination, it appears that my phone itself was not hacked. However, access was gained to my Telegram account through various means. Contact lists, as well as many images and chats - some real and some fabricated (including an image of me next to Ben-Gurion) - were circulated. This material was obtained illegally, and its distribution constitutes a criminal offense."