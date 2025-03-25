Iran expressed its willingness on Monday to engage in indirect talks with the United States, following President Donald Trump’s call for negotiations on a new nuclear deal, AFP reported.

"The way is open for indirect negotiations," said Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, who dismissed the idea of direct talks, stating that "there is no chance for direct talks until there is a change in the other side's approach towards the Islamic Republic."

Araqchi made it clear that Iran would not engage in direct discussions with Washington under threats, particularly as long as Trump maintains his "maximum pressure" policy. Under this policy, during his first term, Trump withdrew the United States from the 2015 nuclear deal and reimposed harsh sanctions on Tehran.

Araqchi’s comments follow a letter sent by Trump to Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, urging nuclear talks and warning of potential military action should Tehran refuse.

Axios reported last week that Trump’s letter included a two-month deadline for Iran to reach an agreement or face harsher sanctions as part of Washington’s renewed “maximum pressure” campaign.

Khamenei swiftly dismissed the US offer, calling it “a deception” and arguing that engaging in talks with the Trump administration would “tighten the knot of sanctions and increase pressure on Iran.”

Last week, Araqchi stated that Tehran would soon provide a response to the letter’s “threats and opportunities.”

Iran has expanded its nuclear activities in recent years, following Trump’s decision to withdraw from the 2015 nuclear deal.