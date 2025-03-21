Iran is carefully assessing a letter from US President Donald Trump, which urged Tehran to engage in negotiations for a new nuclear agreement, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Thursday, according to the Reuters news agency.

While Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei dismissed the letter last week, calling it deceptive and warning that Trump’s demands would “tighten the knot of sanctions and increase pressure on Iran,” Araqchi indicated that Tehran is still evaluating its response.

"Trump’s letter was more a threat, but it claims to have opportunities. We paid attention to all points held in the letter and will consider both threat and opportunity in our response," Araqchi stated. "There is an opportunity behind every menace."

Axios reported on Wednesday that Trump’s letter included a two-month deadline for Iran to reach an agreement or face harsher sanctions as part of Washington’s renewed “maximum pressure” campaign.

Araqchi reiterated on Thursday that Iran would respond to the letter in the coming days through appropriate diplomatic channels but ruled out direct negotiations as long as the US continues its policy of "pressure, threats, and sanctions."

Iran has expanded its nuclear activities in recent years, following the decision by Trump, in his first term in office, to withdraw from the 2015 nuclear deal signed between Iran and world powers.