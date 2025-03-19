US President Donald Trump has issued a two-month ultimatum to Iran to reach a new nuclear deal, Axios correspondent Barak Ravid reported.

According to the report, Trump laid out the ultimatum in the letter he recently sent to Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei. It is unclear when the timeline for the ultimatum begins.

Last week, Iranian officials stated that they had received the letter from Trump calling for negotiations on the country's nuclear program.

The letter said that Trump prefers to hold negotiations with Iran, but if there is no chance that negotiations will succeed, then the other alternative is "to do something, because Iran cannot have nuclear weapons."

Trump also said that the US will take the necessary steps to prevent Iran from achieving nuclear capabilities.

"If Iran doesn't negotiate, it will be very ugly for them," he told Fox News. "Iran can’t have nukes. Other options are available."

Trump has also recently criticized Iran for its funding of the Houthi rebel group in Yemen.

"Reports are coming in that while Iran has lessened its intensity on military equipment and general support to the Houthis, they are still sending large levels of supplies. Iran must stop the sending of these supplies immediately," Trump demanded in a post on Truth Social tody.

He added, "Let the Houthis fight it out themselves. Either way, they lose, but this way they lose quickly. Tremendous damage has been inflicted upon the Houthi barbarians, and watch how it will get progressively worse — It’s not even a fair fight and never will be. They will be completely annihilated!"