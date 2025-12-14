At least two people were killed and several others injured in a Saturday afternoon shooting at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island.

Initial reports indicated that at least 20 people were injured.

A text message sent by school officials warned students to "lock doors, silence phones and stay hidden until further notice," Fox News reported.

"Remember: RUN, if you are in the affected location, evacuate safely if you can; HIDE, if evacuation is not possible, take cover; FIGHT, as a last resort, take action to protect yourself," school officials wrote in the alert. "Stay tuned for further safety information."

The Department of Public Safety reported that one suspect was in custody as of 4:50 p.m. local time, the Brown Daily Herald added, but that report was later walked back.

The university has instructed the students to continue to shelter in place.