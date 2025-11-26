Two uniformed National Guardsmen have been shot and wounded near the White House in Washington DC, ABC News reported.

A suspect has reportedly been neutralized and is in custody.

The Metropolitan Police Department wrote on X: "Critical Incident: MPD is on the scene of a shooting at 17th and I Street, NW. Please avoid the area. Updates to come."

US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem stated: "Please join me in praying for the two National Guardsmen who were just shot moments ago in Washington D.C. The Department of Homeland Security is working with local law enforcement to gather more information."

A White House spokeswoman said that President Donald Trump was briefed on the shooting incident and that a curfew had been imposed on the White House.

Trump himself was at his golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida, at the time of the incident.