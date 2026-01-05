On Monday morning police and secret service agents responded to an incident at the Cincinnati home of US Vice President JD Vance, where several windows were reported broken and shots may have been fired toward the property.

Law enforcement arrived after the US secret service observed a person fleeing the scene eastward and called in local officers shortly after midnight, according to officials. A suspect was taken into custody as authorities began investigating what happened at the East Walnut Hills residence.

Initial reports did not confirm whether Vice President Vance or his family were present at the time of the incident, and charges have not been disclosed. The ongoing investigation is expected to clarify the sequence of events and any potential charges against the suspect.

The secret service continues to lead efforts to secure the area and determine if the act was targeted or incidental, with further updates anticipated as more information becomes available.