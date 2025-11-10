Detectives from the Hebron Police station operating near the community of Beit Hagai stopped a suspicious vehicle for inspection.

Upon stopping, a terrorist armed with a pistol exited the vehicle and opened fire at the officers. The detectives returned fire and neutralized the terrorist.

Judea and Samaria District police commander Moshe Pinchi held a situational assessment at the scene with the command of the Yehuda Precinct, IDF commanders, and security forces, and praised the detectives' quick response.

“The officers’ pursuit of contact and their swift response led to the immediate neutralization of the threat and prevented harm to security forces and civilians,” said Pinchi.