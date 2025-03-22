The US Embassy in Israel on Saturday issued a warning to citizens in the area, urging additional caution and stressing that "the security environment is complex and can change quickly."

The Embassy stated: "Due to the current evolving security situation, including the resumption of red alerts and large-scale demonstrations, the US Embassy reminds US citizens of the continued need for caution and increased personal security awareness – including avoiding large gatherings and demonstrations, and knowing the location of the nearest shelter in the event of a red alert as security incidents, including mortar, rocket, and missile fire, and unmanned aircraft system (UAS) intrusions, often take place without any warning. The security environment is complex and can change quickly."

The Embassy urged citizens to be aware of their surroundings, avoid all demonstrations and large gatherings, and avoid all areas where there is a heavy police presence. It also urged citizens to monitor local media and follow the instructions of local authorities.

Earlier on Saturday, six missiles were launched from Lebanon towards the Israeli town of Metula. Three of the missiles were intercepted, and the rest did not reach Israel.

On Friday night, a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted by the IAF prior to crossing into Israeli territory. Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol; it is believed that the missile broke apart over Saudi Arabia.