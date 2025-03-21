Hours after he testified at the United Nations Security Council, Hamas captivity survivor Eli Sharabi visited the "Ohel," the gravesite of the late Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson.

Sharabi gave thanks for his survival and prayed for the hostages who remain in Gaza. He recited the Kaddish prayer for the first time, mourning his murdered relatives.

He was hosted by Rabbi Mendy Kotlarsky of the Chabad-Lubavitch World Headquarters. This is Sharabi's first time in a synagogue since his release from captivity, and it held great personal meaning for him. Last year, Sharabi's brother Sharon Sharabi visited the same spot, and asked for a blessing for Eli's rescue.

"Exactly one year after that prayer, Eli was released," his brother said emotionally.

The brothers were hosted by Rabbi Kotlarsky and Chabad-Lubavitch emissary Rabbi Zalman Wolowik.

At the gravesite, Sharabi lit a memorial candle, placed his handwritten note, and prayed for the hostages who are still held in Gaza, reciting their names out loud. He received a dollar which the Rebbe had given as a symbol of blessing and protection - a gift organized by Chani Kosliner, who has been supporting the hostages' families since the October 7 massacre.

In a moving moment, Sharabi recited the Kaddish prayer for the first time, in memorial of his brother Yossi, who was killed in Hamas captivity and whose body is still held in Gaza.

On his way in, Sharabi met Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion, who was also visiting that evening. The two embraced and wished each other success in their efforts for the benefit of the Jewish nation.

Though Sharabi does not consider himself religious, he said that his faith kept him alive.

"I came from the darkest place in the world - 50 meters underground," he said. "What gave me strength was saying, 'Shema Yisrael,' every morning. Every Friday we tried to make kiddush - we didn't have wine, so we used water. Faith is what kept us alive."

During his time in captivity, Sharabi held onto the hope that he would return to his family. After he was released, he was informed that his wife and two daughters were murdered in the October 7 massacre.

Upon exiting the Ohel, Sharabi shared what helped him survive his time in captivity and continue moving forward: "With the strength of faith and unity, we can overcome everything," he said.

