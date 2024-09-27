Sara Netanyahu, the wife of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, went with the families of several of the hostages to pray at the grave of the Lubavitcher Rebbe in Queens, New York Thursday night.

Mrs. Netanyahu lit candles and said a prayer for the safe return of the hostages held in Gaza and the well-being of the soldiers of the IDF.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is preparing for his speech at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Netanyahu is expected to speak today at 9:30 a.m. New York time (4:30 p.m. Israel time).

Netanyahu was joined on the flight to New York by family members of the hostages, including Sharon Sharabi, brother of Yossi and Eli Sharabi; Eliyahu Shtivi, the father of Idan Shtivi; Yifat Hayman, the mother of Inbar Hayman; Danny Miran, the father of Omri Miran; Yizhar Lifshitz, son of Oded Lifshitz; And Ruhama Bohbot, the mother of Elkana Bohbot.