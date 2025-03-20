Eli Sharabi, who survived Hamas captivity and whose family was murdered during the October 7th Massacre, arrived at the United Nations in New York where he will brief the ambassadors of the Security Council.

Upon his arrival, he was greeted by supporters of Israel who chanted "You are not alone."

After Sharabi briefs the Council’s ambassadors and Ambassador Danon will address the Security Council.

Ambassador Danon told Sharabi: “I am thrilled to see you here today, and I know how difficult it is. Your courage to stand before the international community and give this harrowing testimony is of paramount importance, especially at this moment. We are committed to amplifying the voices of the hostages – until they all return home.”

Regarding the welcome that Sharabi received, Danon stated: "It warms the heart to see the Jewish people's enlistment to support Eli during these trying times."