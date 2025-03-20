Eli Sharabi, who survived Hamas captivity and whose family was murdered during the October 7th Massacre, arrived at the United Nations in New York where he will brief the ambassadors of the Security Council.

Upon his arrival, he was greeted by supporters of Israel who chanted "You are not alone."

Ahead of the council session, Israel's Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, released hostage Eli Sharabi and Acting US Representative to the UN Dorothy Shea addressed the media.

"For too long, the UN has looked away. For too long, the Security Council has looked away. But Israel will not look away. We will not remain silent. Eli Sharabi stands here today because he survived. He is here today to look into the eyes of those who remained silent and remind them of the hostages who remain in Hamas captivity,” Ambassador Danon stated.

Ambassador Danon added: "The world will hear his story. And the world will have to make a choice - to stand with the hostages, or to stand with the terrorists."

Eli Sharabi stated: "My name is Eli Sharabi and I am 53 years old. I have come back from hell. I have returned to tell my story. For 491 days, I was kept underground in Hamas terror tunnels - chained, starved, beaten, humiliated. The chains they kept me in tore into my skin from the moment I entered until the moment I was released. I was treated worse than an animal. I had to beg for food, beg to use the bathroom. Begging became my existence."

Eli criticized: "Where was the Red Cross when we needed them? Where was the United Nations? 491 days of torment. 491 days of starvation, of being chained underground. The civilians saw us suffering, and they cheered our kidnappers. They were definitely involved.

"I am here today because I survived. But survival is not enough. Not when 59 are still held captive in Hamas tunnels in Gaza. I was freed less than six weeks ago and I come here to the UN with a simple message. Bring them all home.”

Acting US Representative to the UN Dorothy Shea stated: “Your difficult but necessary testimony, Mr. Sharabi, offers the Security Council an important perspective, reminding us all of how Hamas started this conflict on October 7, 2023 with its horrific terrorist attack, wherein they took over 250 people hostage.”

Ambassador Shea added: “It is important for the Council to hear directly from hostages who were kept in Hamas captivity. They are witnesses and they are survivors, whose testimony provides evidence of the barbarity of Hamas. President Trump has been clear: Hamas must release all 59 hostages immediately – including American Citizens Edan Alexander, Itay Chen, Judith Weinstein, Gad Haggai, and Omer Neutra – or pay a steep price. We continue to stand with Israel as they defend themselves and push to secure the release of all hostages from Hamas captivity."

After Sharabi briefs the Council’s ambassadors and Ambassador Danon will address the Security Council.

Ambassador Danon told Sharabi: “I am thrilled to see you here today, and I know how difficult it is. Your courage to stand before the international community and give this harrowing testimony is of paramount importance, especially at this moment. We are committed to amplifying the voices of the hostages – until they all return home.”

Regarding the welcome that Sharabi received, Danon stated: "It warms the heart to see the Jewish people's enlistment to support Eli during these trying times."