In the past few hours, Israel has begun expanding its ground operations in Gaza, and IDF forces took control of additional areas in northern Gaza, Channel 12 News reported.

The report follows a statement by an IDF spokesman that Israel began a focused ground operation in central and southern Gaza, with the goal of expanding the security zone and creating a partial buffer area between northern and southern Gaza.

During the operation, the forces took control and expanded their renewed control over the center of the Netzarim Corridor. At the same time, it was decided that Golani Brigade forces will position themselves in southern Gaza and be ready to act.

On Wednesday, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz published a message directed at Gaza residents, calling on them to evacuate the combat zones and help return the Israeli hostages.

"Residents of Gaza, this is your last warning. The first Sinwar ruined Gaza, the second Sinwar will destroy it completely. The Air Force strikes on Hamas terrorists were just the first step. The continuation will be much worse and you will pay the full price," Katz warned.

He added: "Soon, the population will again be evacuated from the combat zones. If the Israeli hostages are not released and Hamas is not removed from Gaza - Israel will act with force the likes of which you have yet not seen.

"Take the advice of the President of the United States. Return the hostages and get rid of Hamas, and other options will open for you - including emigration to other places in the world for those who so wish. The alternative is total ruin and destruction," the Defense Minister concluded.

Also on Wednesday, the IDF and ISA reported strikes on "dozens of terror targets and terrorists throughout the Gaza Strip, including Hamas commanders. The strikes were conducted to damage the terrorist organizations' military and governmental capabilities and to remove threats to the State of Israel and its citizens."