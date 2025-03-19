Minister of Defense Israel Katz published a message on Wednesday directed at Gaza residents calling on them to evacuate the combat zones and help return the Israeli hostages.

"Residents of Gaza, this is your last warning. The first Sinwar ruined Gaza, the second Sinwar will destroy it completely. The Air Force strikes on Hamas terrorists were just the first step. The continuation will be much worse and you will pay the full price," Katz warned.

He added: "Soon, the population will again be evacuated from the combat zones. If the Israeli hostages are not released and Hamas is not removed from Gaza - Israel will act with force the likes of which you have yet not seen.

"Take the advice of the President of the United States. Return the hostages and get rid of Hamas, and other options will open for you - including emigration to other places in the world for those who so wish. The alternative is total ruin and destruction," the Defense Minister concluded.