IDF troops under the Southern Command continue engineering operations east of the Yellow Line, conducting targeted drilling to locate underground tunnel routes and dismantling terrorist infrastructure both above and below ground.

During the activity, troops from the Northern Brigade, together with Yahalom Unit troops, dismantled underground tunnel routes spanning approximately five kilometers in the area of Beit Hanoun.

Additionally, a weapons stockpile was located inside an underground tunnel route in the area. The stockpile included observation and surveillance equipment, explosive devices, ammunition, grenades, launchers, rifles, and RPG rockets.

"IDF troops under the Southern Command will continue operating in accordance with the ceasefire agreement to remove any immediate threat and to safeguard the security of the residents of the western Negev," the IDF stressed.

Separately, the IDF announced that, "Earlier today (Thursday), IDF troops operating in the southern Gaza Strip identified a terrorist who crossed the Yellow Line and approached the troops, posing an immediate threat to them."

"Following the identification, the troops eliminated the terrorist in order to remove the threat.​

"IDF troops in the Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat."