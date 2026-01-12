Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian described the growing wave of protests against the Islamic regime as “terrorist acts" carried out by “the enemy," which he claims has sent “terrorists" into Iran to undermine internal stability.

In an interview with Iranian television, Pezeshkian asserted that the United States and Israel had directed sabotage groups to carry out “acts of destruction and violence" within the country, exploiting civilian protests to escalate tensions.

Meanwhile, an intelligence official from the Revolutionary Guards announced that two “spies belonging to Mossad" had been arrested in Khorasan Province in recent days, allegedly involved in organizing large-scale disturbances.

According to the official, the suspects were found in possession of communication and espionage equipment, as well as weapons and ammunition, as part of a “multi-stage plan" to incite violence and attack security institutions.

Addressing the root causes of the protests, Pezeshkian stated that the government has a duty “to resolve citizens’ problems in every possible way" and warned young people not to be swayed by “trained terrorist elements" who, he claimed, operate under the sponsorship of foreign actors.

He added that he had summoned business owners who expressed reservations about government policy and instructed his ministers to establish teams for the rapid handling of their concerns.