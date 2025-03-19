The IDF and ISA issued a joint statement on Wednesday announcing that over the past day, security forces struck dozens of terror targets in the Gaza Strip to hurt the terror organizations' military and governing capabilities and to remove threats from the State of Israel and its citizens.

In these strikes, the IDF and ISA eliminated the terrorist Yasser Muhammad Harb Musa. Alongside his military activities, Musa was responsible for security affairs in Hamas' political bureau and former head of the development office within the organization's executive committee.

According to the IDF, his role, Musa was responsible for promoting and directing terrorist activities against Israel. Throughout his years of activity, Musa was closely affiliated with senior leadership members, including Yahya Sinwar.

Additionally, the terrorist Muhammad Al-Jamasi, Head of the Hamas Emergency Committee, was eliminated.

Over the years, he held key positions in Hamas’ political bureau and the movement’s leadership. During the war, he played a significant role in Hamas' governing activities in Gaza, including directing terrorist operations against the State of Israel.

The IDF and ISA stressed that they will "continue to operate against Hamas and remove any threat to the citizens of the State of Israel."