Justice Minister Yariv Levin on Sunday evening called to ignore Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara's demand to stop the dismissal of Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) chief Ronen Bar.

"The Shin Bet law explicitly states that the government is authorized to terminate the tenure of the agency's head before the end of their term. This law should be familiar to the Attorney General as well. In case anyone is confused, Israel is a democracy, and everyone in it, including the Attorney General, is subject to the law," said Levin.

"We must not succumb to threats or attempts to strip the government of its authority. The surrender to violence and refusal in March 2023 is what brought us to the current state of lack of governance. Now is a moment of truth for all of us. It is time for a democratic Israel where decisions are made by the public's elected representatives and not by self-elevated jurists," Levin added.

His comments came after Baharav-Miara wrote a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in which she criticized his announcement that he would act to dismiss Bar.

"You cannot dismiss the head of the Shin Bet until the factual and legal basis for your decision is thoroughly investigated and your ability to deal with the issue at this time is clarified," Baharav-Miara wrote.

She also provided reasoning for her position, writing, "This is due to the extraordinary sensitivity of the matter, its unprecedented nature, the concern that the process is tainted by illegality and conflicts of interest, and given the fact that the role of the head of the Israel Security Agency is not a personal position of trust under the Prime Minister."