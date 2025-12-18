Defense Minister Israel Katz and Justice Minister Yariv Levin held a professional discussion today (Thursday) with senior officials from the defense and justice ministries to examine the possibility of establishing a dedicated military tribunal for prosecuting the Nukhba terrorists following the massacre crimes they committed on October 7.

During the meeting, which included the Military Advocate General, Major General Itai Ophir, President of the Military Appeals Court, Major General Orly Markman, and other senior officials, it was emphasized that these terrorists committed war crimes and crimes against humanity, and there is a need for a legal response that will allow for the punishment of the perpetrators of these atrocities to the fullest extent.

After the meeting, Defense Minister Katz instructed the IDF to direct the relevant authorities in the Ministry of Justice to begin examining the legal, operational, and international aspects involved in establishing a dedicated tribunal.

The ministers emphasized that Israel is committed to punishing the perpetrators, with the central message being: "Anyone who harms Israeli civilians will be held accountable to the fullest extent."