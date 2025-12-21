Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Justice Minister Yariv Levin recently discussed the question, “What do we do about MK Tally Gotliv?”, according to a report on Channel 12 News on Saturday night.

The report claimed that Netanyahu told Levin that, based on the assessments in his possession, Likud is losing between three and four Knesset seats because of MK Gotliv.​

The Prime Minister’s Office denied the report. MK Gotliv also denied it and went on to criticize Justice Minister Levin in a social media post.​

“The Prime Minister despises failures, and rightly so,” she wrote. “That is precisely why he is a great leader who avoids foolish moves whose failure is known in advance. So how shall I put this gently? Prime Minister Netanyahu has not discussed me with anyone, certainly not with a minister who delivers one failure after another.”​

“On the contrary, were we not in the midst of a complex and fateful diplomatic campaign, the Prime Minister would have long since removed from office someone whose deeply misguided actions strengthen the unchecked bureaucratic establishment that undermines the Prime Minister! Prime Minister Netanyahu values strength, resilience, knowledge, and sophistication. Prime Minister Netanyahu knows that the higher I place in the primaries, the more I strengthen the Likud slate and draw votes from right‑wing parties to Likud. And I will conclude with the Prime Minister’s immortal words: They are afraid.”