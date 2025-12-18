Sources close to National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir sharply criticized Justice Minister Yariv Levin for opposing the wording of the death penalty bill for terrorists proposed by the Otzma Yehudit party.

According to these sources, the restrictions Levin seeks to introduce may strip the bill of its central purpose.

They argue that the proposed limitations - which include granting discretion to prosecutors and judges and excluding terrorist murderers who are not members of the Nukhba unit - raise concerns that Levin’s approach aims to preserve the option of future prisoner release deals. “If terrorists know they can still carry out kidnappings to secure the release of murderous terrorists from prison, the law will become a dead letter,” they warned.

The sources added that the purpose of the law is to prevent terrorists from becoming bargaining chips in future negotiations; therefore, any restriction that delays or blocks the execution of terrorist murderers constitutes a fundamental flaw. “This is a terrible mistake,” they said. “We will not compromise on a law that does not guarantee the execution of terrorist murderers.”

Justice Minister Yariv Levin recently said in a cabinet meeting that the proposal is “insane.”

“According to the bill, hundreds of terrorists would be executed. A serious discussion must be held, and the views of the security establishment must be heard,” he added. Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara expressed support for his position.