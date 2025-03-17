The command of the Houthi militia in Yemen is threatening further military action in response to the US strikes in the past 24 hours, which targeted sites in the provinces of Sanaa, Saada, Al-Bayda, Hajjah, Dhamar, Marib, and Al-Jawf.

The Houthi militia on Saturday night launched 18 ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones toward an American aircraft carrier operating in the Yemen area.

In a statement published on Sunday, the Houthis declared that their forces will now attack all US ships in the area and will continue to impose a naval blockade on the "Israeli enemy" until basic aid is allowed into the Gaza Strip.

"The American aggression will only add strength, faith, and power to beloved Yemen and its steadfast people, who believe in and fight for jihad," the Houthis' statement read.

The Saudi channel Al-Hadath on Saturday night reported at least 48 fatalities and dozens of injuries as a result of the US strikes, which were confirmed by President Donald Trump, who warned the Houthis that “your time is up, and your attacks must stop, starting today. If they don't, hell will rain down upon you like nothing you have ever seen before!”.

The Houthi rebels have upped their attacks in the region since October of 2023, having launched drones and ballistic missiles towards cities in Israel while also targeting commercial ships in the Red Sea region, in support for Gazans.

The Houthis halted their launches towards Israel with the start of the ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas.

After the first phase of the deal ended, the rebels announced that they would resume their attacks on vessels.