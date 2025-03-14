The Prime Minister's Office stated this afternoon (Friday) that while Israel has accepted the outline proposed by US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff for extending the Gaza ceasefire, Hamas is continuing its refusal of the outline and is not making progress in talks. At the same time, the organization continues to use manipulation and psychological warfare, the PMO added.

According to the statement, Netanyahu will convene the relevant ministerial team on Saturday night to receive an update from the negotiating team and to discuss the next steps Israel will take for the release of the hostages.

Yesterday, it was reported that under Witkoff's newest proposal, the ceasefire would be extended by 50 days and Israel would release convicted terrorists, in exchange for the release of a number of hostages.

During this period, talks would resume on the deal's second stage, which would see Israel withdraw completely from Gaza, despite Hamas' repeated violations of the ceasefire.

The number of hostages to be released under this proposal is not yet clear, though there are indications that five living hostages and nine deceased hostages may be released, among them US citizens.

Hamas rejected a previous proposal to extend the ceasefire by two months in exchange for half of the hostages released at the start of the two months and half at the end. The terror group also rejected a US proposal to extend the ceasefire by two months in exchange for the release of ten hostages.

Earlier Friday, Hamas claimed that it had agreed to release Edan Alexander and the bodies of four other American citizens held hostage in Gaza.