Syria's interim President, Ahmed al-Sharaa, issued a significant presidential decree on Wednesday, establishing a National Security Council aimed at bolstering security coordination and ensuring political stability during the country's transitional period, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The decree outlined that the newly established council would play a central role in coordinating national security policies while addressing the various security and political challenges currently facing Syria.

Chaired by Sharaa, the National Security Council will comprise Syria's ministers of foreign affairs, defense, interior, and the director of general intelligence, according to Xinhua.

In addition, two advisory positions will be filled by members appointed by the president, selected for their expertise and experience. The council will also include a technical advisor with a focus on technical and scientific matters.

The council is set to meet regularly or at the president's request, with decisions made through collective discussions among its members.

Earlier this week, Syria’s interim government announced that it would open an investigation after the killing of Alawite civilians sparked international condemnation, marking the deadliest violence since the fall of Bashar Al-Assad’s regime.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, at least 830 Alawite civilians were executed by security forces or pro-government fighters in the coastal provinces of Latakia and Tartus since fighting in the area erupted last Thursday .

The Syrian Observatory also reported that fighting has also claimed the lives of 231 security personnel and 250 pro-Assad fighters, bringing the total death toll to 1,311.

In a statement posted on Telegram, the Syrian presidency said an “independent committee” had been established to “investigate the violations against civilians and identify those responsible,” promising to bring perpetrators to justice.