Fierce clashes in Syria’s Latakia province have resulted in the deaths of at least 28 fighters loyal to ousted President Bashar Al-Assad, along with 16 security personnel and four civilians, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Thursday.

The battles, described as some of the most intense since Assad fled in December, erupted in and around the town of Jableh and nearby villages, according to the war monitor, which was cited by AFP.

Authorities in Latakia, a stronghold of Assad’s Alawite sect, imposed a curfew until Friday morning at 10:00 a.m. local time, according to Syria’s official SANA news agency.

The UK-based Observatory stated that many of the slain security personnel hailed from Idlib, a rebel stronghold in northwest Syria that played a pivotal role in the country's 13-year civil war against Assad’s rule.

Meanwhile, SANA reported that security forces had captured Ibrahim Huweija, a notorious general accused of orchestrating hundreds of assassinations during the rule of Assad’s father, the late Hafez Al-Assad.

Syrian rebels, headed by the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group (HTS), spearheaded the overthrow of Assad in December.

Weeks after Assad’s ouster, Syria’s new authorities initiated a major security operation in Tartus province, targeting remnants of the Assad government, who were accused of orchestrating an attack in wnich 14 policemen were killed.

HTS, the former Al-Qaeda affiliate now leading the government, has pledged to protect minority groups, including the Alawites, who fear Islamist rule. However, reports of sectarian violence have heightened concerns.