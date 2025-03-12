IDF and Border Police operated Tuesday night in Qalqilya to demolish the home of terrorist Ali Khalil, who last year murdered Amnon Mukhtar in a terror attack.

Mukhtar was murdered in his vehicle while shopping in the Palestinian Authority town of Qalqilya.

Khalil carried out the terror attack together with additional terrorists in June of 2024.

Approximately six weeks ago, IDF forces destroyed the home of Jamal Abu Haniyeh, one of the other terrorists who participated in the attack.

Mukhtar is survived by five children, one of whom celebrated his wedding just two months ago. He also owned a vegetable stand in the Petah Tikva market.

Nir, Mukhtar's son, said, "He was an amazing father and grandfather. He was a righteous man who was murdered by terrorists. It's obvious to us that this was a terror attack."

According to Nir, his father "loved to walk around there, he knew the people there. Everyone loved him and he would help everyone, it's a tragedy that it ended this way, he didn't think this is what they'd do to him there."