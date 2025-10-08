פעילות צה"ל ברחבי יהודה ושומרון דובר צה"ל

IDF forces from the Binyamin, Efraim, and Yehuda Brigades, together with the Shin Bet and Border Police, conducted three brigade operations on Tuesday in several villages and "refugee" camps simultaneously.

During the Binyamin Brigade's operation, the forces operated in the Ramallah area, the Jalazone and Qalandiya "Refugee" Camps, and other villages.

The forces searched over 180 locations, arrested three terrorists who threw rocks at them, and located and seized weapons parts, Molotov cocktails, terrorist incitement materials, and other weapons.

At the same time, in Qalqilya, Tulkarm, and other villages in the Efraim Brigade's jurisdiction, the forces found and seized Hamas flags and a pipe bomb, which was destroyed by EOD experts.

Additionally, forces from the Yehuda Brigade conducted simultaneous operations in the Hebron area and seven villages. During the operations, the troops arrested a suspected terrorist, conducted warning conversations with dozens of suspects, confiscated weapons parts and combat gear, and searched locations in the area.

Troops in Judea and Samaria Credit: IDF Spokesperson