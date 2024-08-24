Two Israelis entered Qalqilya, a Palestinian Authority city in Area A which is forbidden for Israelis to enter, over Shabbat (Saturday). They were attacked shortly thereafter. An IDF force entered to search for them and was also attacked. Terrorists threw an explosive device at the force. The soldiers responded with gunfire and hit one of them.

The soldiers exited Qalqilya without the civilians. A military source told Kan that it is not certain they are Israeli civilians and added that it is unclear where they are and that the search for them continues.

The IDF later stated that they had left the city by themselves.

An Israeli civilian in his 60s was seriously injured earlier this month in a shooting attack in the city of Qalqilya. According to reports, the incident occurred near a garage in the city. The armed terrorist had been wanted by the security forces since he was released as part of the last hostages deal in November. He was eliminated near the village of Azzun, close to Qalqilya, by the Ephraim Brigade Commander.

Amnon Mukhtar, a 66-year-old from Petach Tikva, was murdered in an attack in Qalqilya about two months ago. Terrorists shot him after he entered the city with his car and then set his car on fire. He was initially transferred for medical treatment at a Palestinian Authority hospital and then handed over to Magen David Adom.