security forces in Qalqilya
security forces in QalqilyaNasser Ishtayeh/Flash90

In an unusual incident, a Border Police officer opened fire at a vehicle driven by IDF reservists that was chasing a Palestinian Arab vehicle.

The incident began when the reserve force pursued a vehicle that did not stop for inspection at a checkpoint at the entrance to the city of Qalqilya. One of the soldiers in the pursuing vehicle fired a warning shot in the air.

A Border Police officer at a nearby outpost heard the shot and thought terrorists were firing at her. She fired at the soldiers' vehicle. There were no casualties to the Israeli forces.

Related articles:

Last week, an Israeli man was seriously wounded in a terrorist shooting attack in Qalqilya. Three Palestinian Arabs were also wounded in the attack.