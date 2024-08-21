In an unusual incident, a Border Police officer opened fire at a vehicle driven by IDF reservists that was chasing a Palestinian Arab vehicle.

The incident began when the reserve force pursued a vehicle that did not stop for inspection at a checkpoint at the entrance to the city of Qalqilya. One of the soldiers in the pursuing vehicle fired a warning shot in the air.

A Border Police officer at a nearby outpost heard the shot and thought terrorists were firing at her. She fired at the soldiers' vehicle. There were no casualties to the Israeli forces.

Last week, an Israeli man was seriously wounded in a terrorist shooting attack in Qalqilya. Three Palestinian Arabs were also wounded in the attack.