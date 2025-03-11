The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced that earlier today (Tuesday), the IAF conducted a precise intelligence-based strike in the area of Nabatieh in southern Lebanon, eliminating Hassan Abbas Ez-Eldin, the Head of Hezbollah’s Aerial Array in the "Bader" Regional Unit.

"Hassan Abbas Ez-Eldin was a significant source of knowledge in Hezbollah’s Aerial Array and led the rebuilding efforts of the unit, which was significantly damaged by IAF strikes during the war, including by advancing attempts made by the unit to rearm itself with new weapons that pose a direct threat to Israeli aircraft," the IDF stated.

In another incident in Lebanon today, several terrorists were identified in a site used by Hezbollah in the area of Froun in southern Lebanon. An IAF aircraft struck the suspects.

Overnight, IAF fighter jets struck radars and detection assets used for constructing aerial intelligence assessments in southern Syria.

In addition, command positions and military sites containing weapons and military equipment belonging to the Syrian Regime in southern Syria were struck.

“The presence of these assets in southern Syria posed a threat to the State of Israel and IDF activities. These targets were struck in order to eliminate future threats,” said the IDF statement.

The statement followed Syrian media reports on Monday night of strikes in the towns of Saasaa and Qatana in the Damascus area.