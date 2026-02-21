Hezbollah is preparing for a possible war with Israel, Al-Arabiya reported.

The report follows assessments that Iran is pressuring the terror group to join the fighting if the US strikes Iran.

Sources who spoke with the Al-Arabiya claimed that the Friday airstrikes carried out in Lebanon’s Beqaa Valley were a “prelude" to an Israeli military operation - one that appears likely to be conducted in parallel with strikes on Iran.

The report quoted sources close to Hezbollah who told Al-Arabiya and Al-Hadath, both Saudi news outlets, that Hezbollah is no longer run by Lebanese leaders, but rather by officers of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, some of whom were already present in Lebanon.

According to the sources, the Iranian IRGC officers are not only responsible for rebuilding Hezbollah’s capabilities, but are also personally overseeing operational plans and meeting with Hezbollah teams in various areas in order to issue instructions.

The report added that these Iranian officers also met with members of the missile unit that was targeted Friday in the Beqaa region.