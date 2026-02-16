Early Monday morning, the IDF struck and eliminated a terrorist who took part in attempts to reestablish Hezbollah terror infrastructure in the Hanin area in southern Lebanon.

"The terrorist’s activities constituted a violation of the ceasefire understandings between Israel and Lebanon," the IDF stressed.

Over the past week, troops operating under the 91st Division eliminated three terrorists who operated to reestablish Hezbollah terror infrastructure.

Additionally, the troops dismantled several structures and engineering vehicles that were used by the organization to advance terror attacks in southern Lebanon.

The IDF concluded by stressing that it "will continue to operate to remove any threat against the State of Israel."