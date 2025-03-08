Eliya Cohen, released from Hamas captivity last month, sent a message to bereaved families in a televised statement shown at a Saturday night rally at Hostages Square.

"I want to thank the people of Israel, my family, my friends, everyone who supported the fight to bring me home," he said. "Thank you for not giving up on me. Thank you for speaking out and protesting, and shouting my name. Thank you for not giving up. Thank you for demanding an agreement. Without this pressure, I don't know if or when they would have released us."

"Thank you to the IDF, to the soldiers, to the commanders, to the soldiers in active duty, to the reservists, to the families of the soldiers who simply gave everything. We didn't have the privilege to give up, not even for a moment. While you are fighting up there, there's no such thing as giving up when you realize that people leave their homes every day anew and choose to wake up in the morning to this fight, and understand that they will lose their friends and their brothers. There's no privilege to give up, it's like...

"I want to send a warm embrace to the bereaved families who lost the most precious thing to them. I will never forget them. We are here because of you.

"To the decision-makers in Israel and around the world, I want you to know that I trust you. The hostages down there also trust you. We have a window of opportunity to bring everyone back. You succeeded in bringing me back. You can bring everyone back—the living, and the deceased. There are people sitting underground just waiting to come home. You don't know what they're going through. This is your time to set everything aside, to set politics aside, to set aside all the mess, to compromise if necessary and bring everyone back."

Eliya added: "This is our opportunity to enter the negotiation room and not leave it day and night until the moment we bring everyone home. There's no reason in the world to continue dragging this out—not phase one, not phase two, and not phase three. Just get everyone out. Israel is strong enough to do this, and this is the time for our country to get everyone out."

"To all my brothers still in captivity, I know there's a small chance you can hear me. I want you to know that the people of Israel love you, that the people of Israel are fighting for you tooth and nail, that the people of Israel are not giving up on you. You don't know how loved you are here, and how many people love you, and are trying to bring you home. Be strong. I know what they're telling you. I know what they're saying to you, but it's all nonsense. You are coming home.

"Alon Ohel, Elkana Bohbot, be strong. I love you. I want you to know that we are all united here — the families, the friends. I promise you we are doing everything so that you will return home."