The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced that ysterday (Thursday), the IAF conducted an intelligence-based strike in the area of Hermel and eliminated the terrorist Mohammed Mahdi Ali Shaheen, a Hezbollah terrorist who had been coordinating terrorist transactions for the purchase of weapons on the Syria-Lebanon border, since the understandings between Lebanon and Israel came into effect.

Shaheen was a significant terrorist in Hezbollah's Geographical Unit, which is responsible for the Beqaa area and has recently been involved in transporting weapons from Syria to Lebanon.

As part of his role, Shaheen was responsible for making purchase deals for the Hezbollah terrorist organization and mediating the arrival of the shipments and their distributions to the various Hezbollah units, in order to continue Hezbollah's establishment and reinforcement.

This included Shaheen's collaboration with different dealers and smugglers in the Lebanon-Syria border, as well as cooperation with the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

"Shaheen's actions posed a threat to the State of Israel and constituted a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon," the IDF stated.