On Thursday morning, the IDF struck terror infrastructure sites in multiple areas across Lebanon.

In the strikes, terror infrastructure sites and launching sites in a military compound used by Hezbollah to conduct training and courses for the organization's terrorists, as well as launch artillery fire and store weapons were dismantled.

As part of the terrorist's training and courses conducted in compound, the terrorists underwent shooting exercises and additional training on the use of various types of weapons for planning and executing terrorists attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians.

In additional strikes that were conducted in several areas in Lebanon, the IDF struck several Hezbollah military structures in which weapons were stored, and from which Hezbollah terrorists continued to operate over the last period.

In a statement, the IDF stressed: "The presence of such military infrastructure sites and Hezbollah's activity in these sites constitute a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon and pose a threat to the State of Israel."

"The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat to the State of Israel and to prevent Hezbollah's reestablishment."