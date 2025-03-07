A Utah man accused of threatening a Manhattan synagogue boasted about being “Hitler reincarnated” and made a chilling vow to kill Jews, prosecutors in Manhattan revealed Thursday, according to The New York Post.

Luis Ramirez, 23, who was arrested last month , allegedly made threats to kill “as many Jews as I killed in [World War II]” in a series of disturbing posts on X, where he also threatened a massacre at the Central Synagogue on Lexington Avenue. The charges include terrorism and hate crimes, prosecutors stated during his arraignment.

“The defendant made terroristic threats that he was Adolf Hitler reincarnated,” said Assistant District Attorney David Stuart.

Ramirez, who entered the courtroom with a sinister grin, was denied bail and ordered to undergo a psychological evaluation, said The New York Post.

Following his Feb. 14 arrest by Port Authority Police in New Jersey, Ramirez was extradited to Manhattan. He was attempting to cross into the city through the Lincoln Tunnel at the time. Authorities reported that no weapons were found in his vehicle during the arrest.

Prosecutors noted that Ramirez exhibited signs of paranoia and delusions while awaiting extradition, making references to himself as various “biblical characters” during recorded prison calls.

Stuart revealed that Ramirez had been discharged from a military officer cadet training program in Virginia for psychological reasons.

These apparent delusions led prosecutors to request a mental health evaluation in addition to having Ramirez remanded into custody. Judge Julieta Lozano approved the request.

Outside the courtroom, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who was present at the arraignment, emphasized that his office would not tolerate hate crimes based on antisemitism.

“He is now charged with significant terrorism and hate crime charges and was remanded into custody,” Bragg said, as quoted by The New York Post. “Any form of antisemitism is despicable, and I want Manhattan’s Jewish community to know we are remaining extremely vigilant.”

If convicted of making a terroristic threat as a hate crime, Ramirez could face up to 15 years in prison. His next court appearance is set for March 20.