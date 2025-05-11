Rabbi Yehuda Kaploun, who was appointed US Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism by US President Donald Trump, will attend the Jerusalem Conference in New York on May 18 at the Fifth Avenue Synagogue in Manhattan.

Kaploun, a close advisor to Trump, is considered a key figure in enlisting the support of haredi leadership for Trump.

He is also the co-founder and President of RussKap Water, which specializes in developing and manufacturing best-in-class Atmospheric Water Generators (AWGs) that create clean drinking water from the humidity in the air.

Trump stated when he announced Kaploun's nomination a month ago, “Yehuda is a successful businessman, and staunch advocate for the Jewish Faith and the Rights of his people to live and worship free from persecution."

“With antisemitism dangerously on the rise, Yehuda will be the strongest Representative for Americans and Jews across the Globe, and promote PEACE. Congratulations Yehuda!” he added.

