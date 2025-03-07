The US State Department stated Thursday that an Egyptian-led initiative for Gaza does not align with the expectations set by President Donald Trump.

The plan "does not fulfill the requirements, the nature, of what President Trump was asking for," said State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce during a press briefing, as quoted by AFP.

"It does not meet the expectations," she added.

This comment followed a more positive assessment by Steve Witkoff, Trump's special envoy for the Middle East, who spoke about the Egyptian-led diplomatic efforts, though he stopped short of endorsing the plan's specifics.

"We need more discussion about it, but it's a good-faith first step from the Egyptians," Witkoff remarked during a press briefing at the White House.

Witkoff also noted that Trump had succeeded in "now encouraging other people in the Middle East -- the Middle Eastern world -- to present proactive proposals for what we might consider."

Arab leaders earlier this week endorsed the Egyptian-led strategy that would establish a trust fund to finance Gaza's reconstruction and facilitate the return of the Palestinian Authority (PA) to the enclave.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi announced at the conclusion of a summit in Cairo that the proposal had been adopted.

Sisi stated that Egypt, in coordination with Palestinian Arab representatives, had developed an administrative committee composed of independent technocrats to temporarily manage Gaza. This body would oversee humanitarian aid and governance while preparing for the return of the PA, he said.

The plan proposed by Egypt is meant to counter the proposal by Trump, which would see Gazans being relocated to countries such as Jordan and Egypt while the US takes over Gaza and rehabilitates it.

Trump has previously floated a controversial proposal to take control of the Gaza Strip and relocate its population, a plan that has faced widespread international condemnation.

The White House said after the plan was endorsed that it welcomes “input” from Arab nations who backed the Egyptian plan, but stressed that Washington insists that Hamas cannot remain in power.

“President Trump has been clear that Hamas cannot continue to govern Gaza,” said White House National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes, adding, “While the president stands by his bold vision for a post-war Gaza, he welcomes input from our Arab partners in the region. It’s clear his proposals have driven the region to come to the table rather than allow this issue to devolve into further crisis.”