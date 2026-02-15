Thirty-two senior Israeli physicians are asking to join a petition to the Supreme Court calling for the immediate transfer of patients from the Gaza Strip to hospitals in the Judea and Samaria and eastern Jerusalem for medical care.

In their letter, the doctors state that they have extensive experience treating patients from Gaza, including during periods of fighting and heightened security tensions. They stress that established screening procedures, supervision, and medical security escort systems are in place to enable life-saving treatment while minimizing risks to Israeli residents in Judea and Samaria.

However, a senior physician who heads a department at an Israeli hospital voiced sharp criticism in remarks to Arutz Sheva - Israel National News. He warned that if the Supreme Court accepts the petition, Israel could be required to admit thousands of ill Palestinians - including individuals who may pose security risks - into Judea, Samaria, and eastern Jerusalem. From there, he argued, patients could eventually be treated in hospitals across Israeli cities.

The physician questioned why patients could not seek care in neighboring countries instead, noting Egypt’s proximity and the availability of medical services in other Arab and European states.

He also expressed concern about the strain on Israel’s healthcare system, saying hospitals are already struggling with heavy patient loads at the start of the year. “Every winter our hospitals face enormous pressure," he said, questioning the rationale for adding further demands on an already burdened system.