Between August 17-22, 2025, the Israeli Air Force hosted American counterparts for the annual working meeting of the Air Senior National Representatives (ASNR).

The conference was led by the Chief of Air Staff, Brig. Gen. Omer Tischler and in cooperation with the Deputy Head of SAF/IA, Maj. Gen. Ricky Mills. As part of the conference, the Commander of the Israeli Air Force, Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar, hosted the Commander of the United States Air Forces Central (AFCENT), Lt. Gen. Derek C. France.

During the discussions, the parties held professional meetings on operational cooperation, training, and force build-up. They examined ways to deepen strategic cooperation in the face of shared challenges in the region and jointly formulated a work plan for 2026.

The starting point of this year’s conference was based on continued successful cooperation between the two militaries, and a review of lessons learned from the IAF’s execution of Operation Rising Lion.

The ASNR Forum, held this year for the tenth time, constitutes a central element in strengthening the ties between the Israeli Air Force and the United States Air Force, and in deepening the strategic alliance between the two countries.