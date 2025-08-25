Opposition chairman MK Yair Lapid disclosed that he took part in a meeting with officials from the State Comptroller’s Office as part of its investigation into the events of the October 7 massacre.

Lapid said that at the start of the meeting he requested his remark on it be entered into the protocol.

"I am cooperating with the investigation out of respect for the law, and because I do not conduct myself like the government," he stated at the time.

"But it is clear to me that this is a complete fraud, whose sole purpose is not to uncover the truth but to help [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu avoid a state commission of inquiry and his responsibility for the worst failure in the country’s history.”

According to him, officials from the State Comptroller’s Office recorded his statement in the protocol, and it is expected to appear in the forthcoming report.