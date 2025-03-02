Opposition leader Yair Lapid faced significant backlash after he made derogatory comments about Orit Strock on a recent podcast interview. "I should get a raise just for being willing to look at Orit Strock."

His comments sparked sharp criticism from social media and coalition politicians.

Education Minister Yoav Kisch responded, "At the tip of Orit Strock's head scarf is more wisdom and humanity than from all of Mr. Yair Lapid. Shame on you, Lapid, and you should apologize."

Minister Eli Cohen joined the criticism, stating, "A disgraceful comment from Lapid toward Minister Orit Strock! Such things should not be said about anyone, especially not by the leader of the opposition, and certainly not against a dedicated, professional, and serious minister like Orit Strock."

Shas leader Aryeh Deri attacked: "I condemn with deep disgust the embarrassing and arrogant attack by Yair Lapid toward Minister Orit Strock – a righteous and ethical woman, who works diligently for the people of Israel and the land of Israel. Lapid, be ashamed of yourself. Apologize immediately."

Minister May Golan stated that "In a civilized country with a democratic opposition party rather than a foolish one, the misogynistic idiot without brains would have already been unemployed – but in Yesh Atid, the lazy emperor who hasn’t worked a single day continues to rant to the laughter of Beavis and Butt-Head. Show some respect, you are nowhere near the level of Minister Orit Strock."

Minister Ofir Sofer commented, "Disgraceful and outrageous comments from Yair Lapid toward Minister Orit Strock. Such statements should not be heard from anyone, let alone from the leader of the opposition in Israel."

Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben-Gvir wrote: "It is amazing how the 'enlightened camp' supported for years a hollow, ignorant, and primarily foolish person like Yair Lapid, who objectifies women and harms them."

MK Almog Cohen (Otzma Yehudit) demanded that the Knesset Ethics Committee sanction Lapid: "Such disgraceful remarks, which ridicule the minister's appearance, are unacceptable and offensive."

In response, Lapid claimed, "I see that the propaganda machine is really agitated that I said I find it hard to look at Orit Strock. They won't help them with all the deceitful manipulations. Everyone understands I was talking about her conduct and not about how she looks. I regret not seeing such outrage when Orit Strock said that we should give up the hostages and abandon them to die. I'm waiting for an apology from Strock."

Finance Minister and Chairman of the Religious Zionism party Bezalel Smotrich responded: "Yair, you are mistaken, the propaganda machine is your Twitter account and deceitful manipulations are what you say when you are not busy with a misogynistic attack against Minister Strock, one of the best known in Israeli politics."