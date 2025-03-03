Argentina's President Javier Milei will travel to Israel on March 23, his spokesperson Manuel Adorni told Reuters on Sunday.

The purpose of the visit is to strengthen ties between the two countries, according to the spokesperson.

Milei is an avid supporter of the state of Israel and announced that he intends to move Argentina’s embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

In his election campaign, the President promised that his first visit as a president abroad would be to Israel - a promise he kept .

This past September, Milei blasted the UN over its anti-Israel bias during his speech at the UN General Assembly.

More recently, the Argentinian President declared two days of national mourning in the country in memory of Ariel and Kfir Bibas, who were murdered while in captivity in Gazan and who had held Argentine citizenship.

At the time, Milei said he strongly condemned Hamas over the murders of Ariel and Kfir and added, “It is monstrous that such acts occur in this century, and that their deaths stem from a single motivation: being Jewish.”