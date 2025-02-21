Argentinian President Javier Milei on Thursday night officially declared two days of national mourning in the country in memory of Ariel and Kfir Bibas, who held Argentine citizenship.

The declaration came after Israel confirmed that Ariel and Kfir were brutally murdered by terrorists in November of 2023 while in captivity, and also determined that another body provided by Hamas was not the body of Ariel and Kfir’s mother, Shiri, but rather of an anonymous woman.

In a statement, Milei said he strongly condemned Hamas over the murders of Ariel and Kfir.

“According to the assessment of Israel’s National Forensic Medicine Center, the children were brutally murdered in captivity by Hamas terrorists in November 2023. It is monstrous that such acts occur in this century, and that their deaths stem from a single motivation: being Jewish,” said Milei.

The statement added that the Argentinian President “will decree a national mourning period of two days in memory of Ariel and Kfir Bibas, and extends condolences to the family, especially to Yarden Bibas, the father of the children, who, after enduring the torment of being held captive for 484 days, now faces his worst nightmare.”

Milei also said that Argentina demands the immediate release of all hostages.

Meanwhile, the city Buenos Aires honored the Bibas family by projecting their image on the Obelisco historic national monument.

Milei is an avid supporter of the state of Israel and announced that he intends to move Argentina’s embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

In his election campaign, the President promised that his first visit as a president abroad would be to Israel - a promise he kept .